Vernetta Green-Smith



Oct. 10, 1950 - June 11, 2019



ROMULUS, MI - Vernetta Green-Smith passed away June 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 10, 1950 in South Bend, IN and gradcuated from John Adams High School. She attended Western Michigan, obtaining a degree in Education, and later received her Masters degree from the University of Michigan. Netta retired from Detroit Public Schools after 35 years. She liked to travel, listen to music, and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osceola and Beulah Green; brothers, Thomas Green and Richard Green; and sister, Patricia Wallace. She is survived by brothers, Keith Green, Jerry (Birdie) Green, and Dennis Green, all of South Bend, IN; and sisters, Karen Green of South Bend and Jackie (Stan) Thompson of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by George, her husband of 44 years; daughters, Kai (Gary) Grosse of Canada, Kamille Smith of Romulus, MI, and Karron (Nigel) Walker of Westland, MI; and four grandchildren, Edward, Kingsley, Claire, and Ellie. Visitation will be held June 17, 2019 at Husband's Funeral Home, 2401 S. Wayne Rd., Westland, MI 48184, from 1-7 p.m. Funeral Services are June 18, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 33640 Michigan Ave., Wayne, MI; family hour at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. Published in South Bend Tribune from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary