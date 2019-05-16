Vernon Froehlich



Feb. 21, 1937 - May 14, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Vernon Arnold Froehlich, of Dowagiac, passed away on May 14, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, May 20, 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Vernon's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Vernon online may do so at www.clarkch.com.



Vernon was born February 21, 1937, in Sodus, MI, to William and Ada (Hafer) Froehlich.



Vernon was a farmer for many years, then becoming a truck driver and he retired after 30 years. He had a love for gardening. Every year he grew a huge garden, taking great pride in his produce. Vernon belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church in Dowagiac where he served in various positions through the years. Vernon was an avid fan of Michigan, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions.



Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Ada and William Froehlich; and brothers, Fred and Robert.



Vernon is survived by his wife, Eunice of 63 years; children, Pam Leitz, Jeff (Kathy) Froehlich, Patricia (Rob) Viestenz, Sharon (Denny) McCartney, and William (Michele) Froehlich; 11 grandchildren, Stephenie (Bill) Reynard, Jason (Lena) Froehlich, Rachael (Jon) Gray, Kassie (Joey) Shouse, Justin Leitz, Trevor Leitz, Craig McCartney, Marisa (Travis) Sawyers, Michala Froehlich (Brad Greene), Brody Froehlich, and Taylore Froehlich (A.J. Lara), and 11 great-grandchildren.