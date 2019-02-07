Vernon LeRoy



Bergerson



July 31, 1934 - Feb. 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Vernon LeRoy Bergerson, 84, of South Bend, IN passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born July 31, 1934 to Verner and Katherine (Windsor) Bergerson in South Bend, and they preceded him in death. He married Lorraine Gapinski on June 28, 1959. Together they raised two daughters, Michele and Lori.



Vern graduated from Washington High School in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Army, Vern worked as a machinist at the Torrington Company for over eighteen years. After the company relocated, he worked for the Indiana Department of Transportation for fifteen years and retired in 1999.



Vern was a member of St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. Vern was a skilled woodworker who created beautiful pieces of furniture and useful works of art. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, boating, and fishing and won many trophies from the Basscasters. He was a man of few words but could play piano by ear and enjoyed entertaining friends and family.



Vern is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lorraine (Gapinski) Bergerson; his daughters, Michele Wolff (Steven) and Lori Jaworski (Aloysius “Andy”); grandchildren, Christopher & Allison Wolff, and Kevin Jaworski; sister, Mary Bucher (Fred); sister-in-law, Dolores Resil (Russ Daily); cousins, nephews, and a niece.



His family would like to express deep appreciation to neighbors Melvin and Iradella Holland, and Antonio and Maria Garcilaso and their families for frequent help and expressions of kindness. Also, the family is thankful to Pastor Tom Thews and his wife, Linda, for their spiritual support.



Visitation for Vern will be held 4:00pm to 7:00pm Friday, February 8, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00am Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service in St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019