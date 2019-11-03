Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Veronica C. "Verna" Kuspa

Veronica C. "Verna" Kuspa Obituary
Veronica “Verna” C. Kuspa

Sept. 25, 1926 - Nov. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Veronica C. Kuspa, 93, passed away at home on Friday surrounded by her family.

Veronica was born September 25, 1926 in South Bend to the late Stanley and Rose (Walkowiak) Ciesielski. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Casey, Lou, Joseph, and William Ciesielski; and a sister, Dorothy Kozlowski. On September 3, 1955 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Verna married her loving husband of 64 years, Deacon Ervin Kuspa. He survives along with their children, Ervin J. (Janice) Kuspa, Debra Kuspa, and Thomas Kuspa; grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Kuspa, Adam Kuspa, and Stephanie (Ryan) Debaillie; great-grandson, Ryder Debaillie and great-granddaughter, Kiara Sisti; brother, Leo (Linda) Ciesielski; sister, Mary (Norbert) Gapczynski; and many nieces and nephews.

Verna was a parishioner at St. Adalbert Catholic Church and a member of their Sisters' Auxiliary. She was very strong in her faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother. Verna enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for Sunday family dinners and the holidays. She also enjoyed sitting on the front porch visiting with neighbors. Verna loved her family very much and appreciated all the time she could spend with them, especially her great-grandson, Ryder. Verna was a wonderful wife, mother, and busia; she will be deeply missed and forever loved.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Kuspa and Heartland Hospice for their caring and kindness during Verna's final days.

Visitation for Veronica will be 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Rosary prayed at 2:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
