Veronica Kleca Pawlak
June 24, 1927 - April 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Veronica Kleca Pawlak, 92, of South Bend, IN, passed away on April 21. She was born on June 24, 1927 in LaPorte, IN to the late Joseph and Rose Janik Kleca. On October 8, 1949 she married Florian “Gene” Pawlak. Prior to his passing in 2012, they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Veronica is survived by two daughters, Linda (Barry) Johnson of Raleigh, NC and Gloria (Michael) Dale of South Bend; three grandchildren, David Johnson, Jennifer (Matthew) McAllister, and Allison Dale; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Madilyn, and Isabella Johnson, and Riley McAllister; and her gracious and thoughtful neighbor, Trudy Lehman Ward.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by six brothers: Franciszek, Joseph, Walter, Edward, John, and Aloysious Kleca; one sister, Angeline Kleca Eckstein; her best friend and neighbor of sixty years, Helen Lehman; and many cherished nephews, nieces, and neighbors.
Veronica retired from the RACO Corporation. She was a member of St. Anthony DePadua Church. She enjoyed Notre Dame football and looked forward to cheering them on each season. Veronica never met a stranger. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Her heartfelt love will be missed by many. Heaven has gained an Angel.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Veronica may be donated to St. Anthony DePadua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.
Due to the restrictions of social gatherings there will be no services at this time. Online condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020