Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Veronica Spencer


1941 - 2019
Veronica Spencer Obituary
Veronica Spencer

Sept. 13, 1941 - July 1, 2019

ST. JOSEPH, MI - First Lady Veronica Spencer went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Samuel Oliver and Kathryn Reeves. She moved to Michigan and graduated from Niles High School where she met and married her true love, Ebenezer Spencer.

They were godly united in 1959 and from this union five children were born.

In her academics, she graduated with honors from Lake Michigan College an Associate of Applied Science in 1977 and received her Licensed Practical Nurse credential. Soon thereafter she returned in 1980 to the same college and graduated with her Associate of Science degree in Nursing. She then received her Registered Nurse License from the State of Michigan. She continued her educational journey at Kalamazoo College, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

In her civic accomplishments she served as a Chaplin for Lakeland Spectrum Health. For 10 years, she worked as a field nurse for the Berrien County Health Department, becoming a foster parent after witnessing the many needs of children; she took an active part in changing the lives of many children. Among the many were Sandra Clay and Beatrice Abbott. For 21 years, she served the Benton Harbor Area School as the Administrator of Nurses.

In 1966, she received her Evangelist Missionary license from the Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop C.J. Johnson. For many years, she served as the youth director under Pastor Harrington. She also was a prominent conference speaker, marriage counselor, an anointed orator in her own right and above all, she was an exceptional First Lady.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 61 years, Supt. Ebenezer Spencer; five children, Tyrrence (Wanda) Spencer, Towana (Anthony) Austin, Vernon Spencer, JeVena (James) Stokes, Michella (Glenn) McFarland, Teresa Griffin, and Mary Green; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; only living sibling, Karen Williams; and only living uncle, Administrative Assistant Milton Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Reeves; father, Samuel Oliver; grandmother, Catherine Reeves; sister, Charlotte Thomas; brother, Conrad Fitzgerald; and grandson, Anthony Spencer.

A Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at The Cathedral.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our website at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019
