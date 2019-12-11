Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Bennett


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Bennett Obituary
Vicki Bennett

Jan. 25, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Vicki Bennett returned home on the 9th of December surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with lung cancer. Born Vicki Romell Moore January 25, 1939 in Elkhart, she was the youngest of three children of Helen (nee Moore) and Ralph Ackenhusen whom she oft referred to as “the best Dad ever”.

Vicki was a 1956 graduate of Riley High School where she was a cheerleader, writer for the school newspaper, popular classmate, occasional student, and recently a member of the “over 50” reunion committee. Vicki began her adult life wanting only to be a wife and mother but for those lucky enough to know her throughout her career, she became a consummate professional. After a brief time as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray and a model, she entered the hospitality industry. Loyal and industrious, she spent over forty years working at The Wooden Keg, The Lincoln Highway Inn, The South Bend Marriott, and was owner/operator of the B&B saloon in Osceola. Vicki's proudest accomplishment was passing on her strong work ethic to her children. She was infinitely proud of her children, including Denise (John) Piechowicz of South Bend, Scott (Juli) Bennett of Malvern, PA, Kip of Osceola, and Rana (Clayton) Sayre of Brownsburg, IN, and Julie (Mike) Kennedy of Niles, MI, whom she counted as her most cherished blessings. Vicki was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Bennett, Julius Werbrouck, and Raymond Banke as well as her parents; brother, Richard Moore; and grandson, Michael Kennedy.

She is survived by her sisters, Joanne Hill and Mimi Schoelz; brother, John Moore, five children, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many precious friends.

Vicki was fond of saying that she gave away much love but received 10x what she gave in return.

Friends and family can say goodbye on Friday, December 13 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN. Visitation hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following a short service at Hahn on Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m., a funeral procession will carry Vicki to her final resting place at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, Vicki requested that well-wishers send hope forward by sending a copy of “Rainbow Remedies for Life's Stormy Times” to a friend in need by contacting [email protected] or make a donation to St. Jude's to help children and their families fight cancer.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Vicki and her family would like to thank the staff at Michiana Hematology Oncology as well as Center for Hospice Care for their professionalism, compassion, and kindness.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -