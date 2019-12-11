|
|
Vicki Bennett
Jan. 25, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Vicki Bennett returned home on the 9th of December surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with lung cancer. Born Vicki Romell Moore January 25, 1939 in Elkhart, she was the youngest of three children of Helen (nee Moore) and Ralph Ackenhusen whom she oft referred to as “the best Dad ever”.
Vicki was a 1956 graduate of Riley High School where she was a cheerleader, writer for the school newspaper, popular classmate, occasional student, and recently a member of the “over 50” reunion committee. Vicki began her adult life wanting only to be a wife and mother but for those lucky enough to know her throughout her career, she became a consummate professional. After a brief time as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray and a model, she entered the hospitality industry. Loyal and industrious, she spent over forty years working at The Wooden Keg, The Lincoln Highway Inn, The South Bend Marriott, and was owner/operator of the B&B saloon in Osceola. Vicki's proudest accomplishment was passing on her strong work ethic to her children. She was infinitely proud of her children, including Denise (John) Piechowicz of South Bend, Scott (Juli) Bennett of Malvern, PA, Kip of Osceola, and Rana (Clayton) Sayre of Brownsburg, IN, and Julie (Mike) Kennedy of Niles, MI, whom she counted as her most cherished blessings. Vicki was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Bennett, Julius Werbrouck, and Raymond Banke as well as her parents; brother, Richard Moore; and grandson, Michael Kennedy.
She is survived by her sisters, Joanne Hill and Mimi Schoelz; brother, John Moore, five children, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many precious friends.
Vicki was fond of saying that she gave away much love but received 10x what she gave in return.
Friends and family can say goodbye on Friday, December 13 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN. Visitation hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following a short service at Hahn on Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m., a funeral procession will carry Vicki to her final resting place at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, Vicki requested that well-wishers send hope forward by sending a copy of “Rainbow Remedies for Life's Stormy Times” to a friend in need by contacting [email protected] or make a donation to St. Jude's to help children and their families fight cancer.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Vicki and her family would like to thank the staff at Michiana Hematology Oncology as well as Center for Hospice Care for their professionalism, compassion, and kindness.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019