|
|
Vicki Knutson
July 1, 1952 - Nov. 28, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Vicki Faye Knutson, nee Nemeth, passed away on November 28, 2019 after a short illness. She is survived by her loving partner, Bill Weisfus. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Knutson and her father, James Nemeth. Also surviving are her mother, Beverly Nemeth; her sisters Conni Wittorp, Toni Flagel, and Jerri Califf; and her brother, Mike Nemeth.
Vicki graduated from Ferris State and began work immediately as Cass County Circuit Court Reporter. She was proud to work for Judges James Hoff and Michael Dodge. Vicki was dedicated to her profession and retired after 39 years of excellent work.
Vicki and Bill spent fun summers boating on Diamond Lake and camping in Colorado, and warm winters in Arizona. Her retirement was happy and fulfilling.
No one had a sweeter disposition or gentler soul than Vicki. All those who knew her are better for it.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019