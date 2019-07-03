Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Vicki Mae O'Donnell


1949 - 2019
Vicki Mae O'Donnell Obituary
Vicki Mae O'Donnell

April 9, 1949 - June 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Vicki Mae O'Donnell, 70, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend.

Vicki was born on April 9, 1949 in Mishawaka, IN, to Wilbur and Alberta (Ullery) Smith.

Vicki is survived by her sons, Heith (Stacy) O'Donnell of Niles, MI and Allen (Beth) O'Donnell; her grandchildren, Ashley O'Donnell and Bradley O'Donnell; her brother, Wilbur “Butch” (Jan) Smith Jr. of Oklahoma; and her sister-in-law, Helen (Wright) Smith. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Alberta Smith; her sister, Judy Smith; and her brother, Edward E. Smith.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 6, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or to the Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019
