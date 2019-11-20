|
|
Victor Giannetto
Aug. 15, 1945 - Nov. 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Victor Giannetto, 74, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Victor was born on August 15, 1945 in Apollo, PA to Cosimo and Florence (Cicero) Giannetto. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Donna Marie Giannetto; and brothers, Cosimo Giannetto Jr. and Charles Giannetto.
On August 31, 1982 he married Donna Risner. Surviving are his loving wife, Donna Giannetto; and seven adoring children, Tina (Chris) Szymanski, Gene (Chris) Risner, Tonya (David) Boyle, Ron (Raylene) Risner, Earl Risner, Vittoria Giannetto and Angela Giannetto; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Caplin and Stella Hubbell; and brother, Paul Giannetto.
Victor was the owner and operator of Giannetto's in Granger. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Victor was a hard-working, humble, kind, and God-loving man. He chased after God's own heart every day and his faith never wavered; he made scripture the center of his life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and had the sweetest smiling eyes. You couldn't help but feel that you were a better person just by being in his presence. Victor was always the happiest when he was making pizza pie and working side by side with his family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfunerahomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019