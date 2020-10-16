1/1
Victor Gumz Jr.
1942 - 2020
Victor Gumz Jr.

March 23, 1942 - Oct. 13, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Victor Edward Gumz Jr., 78, of Mill Creek, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Victor was born March 23, 1942, in Gary, Indiana to the late Victor Sr. and Lillian (Kanak) Gumz.

In September of 1960, Victor married Mary Anne Dan who survives.

Victor served his county in the United States Army. He retired as a manager at the Cook Nuclear Plant. He was the coordinator for the trades at Ivy Tech in South Bend and was on the Horse and Pony Committee for 10 years at the La Porte 4-H Fair. He loved his little dog Lilly “Tud Ball”.

Victor is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne; children, Victor E. Gumz III of New Carlisle, Indiana and Lisa Gumz (David) of Mill Creek, Indiana; four grandchildren, Danyelle Gumz (Billy), Ian, Ava, and Lucas Cuerdon; and one great-grandson, Leo Arnett. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann Houts; and a brother, Donald Gumz.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice.

Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
