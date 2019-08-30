|
Viline “Kat”
Thompson-Flenoy
Aug. 15, 1933 - Aug. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend finished her journey here on Earth and gained her wings on Saturday, August 24, 2019, peacefully at home. She was born to Wiley and Vinnie Jones on August 15, 1933 in Lilbourn, Missouri.
Viline moved to South Bend, IN at the age of 18 with her late husband, Roosevelt Clark and here they raised 11 children until his untimely death. She then met and married Mr. K.C. Thompson and under that union a son was born. Viline was employed at AM General of South Bend for more than 25 years as an assembly line worker. She retired in the early 1990s and opened her restaurant, F&C Fish Market. She loved children so much she opened her heart and home to become a foster parent and opened God's Little Angels Daycare. She dedicated her life and love to her family. She met and married her best friend, Rev. Charles E. Flenoy on August 21, 1989, who is the pastor of Greater Mount Eagle Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago, IL. There she was known not only as “First Lady” but the “Mother” of the church and as the president of the Mother's Board. As a dedicated servant of the church she was just as active in her community; she was often referred as “The MAYOR of Haney Street”. She was the strength, backbone and cornerstone of the Southeast Side and for that she will truly be missed.
Those blessed to cherish her legacy are husband, Rev. Charles E. Flenoy; sons, Melvin (Kim) Clark, Jerry (Debbie) Clark, Rickey Clark, Rodney (Sue) Clark, Kenny (Anika) Thompson and god son, Bishop Steven Reed, all of South Bend, IN and Johnny Wayne Clark of Lake Wales, FL; daughters, Deloris Clark and Valerie Clark; brothers, William (Patricia) Jones and Larry Jones both of St. Louis, Missouri; and sister, Novelene Flenoy of South Bend, IN. She also had one god daughter, Salina (Dale) Clay; sister-cousin, Marie Bridges; and best friend, Ms. Gladys Cleveland-Lester. She was preceded in death by her 4 sons, Louis, Terry, Danny, and Roosevelt “Bruno” Clark; 3 brothers, Wiley Jones, Ulysses “Bet” Jones, and Charles Jones; and one sister, Jerrylene Adams. She was also survived by 93 grandchildren, 126 great-grandchildren, and 36 great-great-grandchildren.
Please help the family celebrate the life and legacy of this beautiful soul. Visitation for Viline Thompson-Flenoy will be held at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel from 5-7:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019. Home going celebration will be at Rhema Word International Outreach Ministries, 802 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, with a viewing from 10-11 AM and services promptly starting at 11:00 A.M. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019