Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Vinh Minh Do


1932 - 2019
Vinh Minh Do Obituary
Vinh Minh Do

May 24, 1932 - July 27, 2019

CYPRESS, TX - Vinh M. Do, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Houston, TX.

Vinh was born on May 24, 1932 in Saigon, Vietnam to Hi and Lang (Ngo) Do. He married Nguyet Trang on June 2, 1967 in Saigon. Vinh courageously left Vietnam in late 1978 with his two oldest sons and a nephew to seek a better life in the United States. He then worked tirelessly to bring his wife and youngest son to the United States, and ten years later, the family was reunited in South Bend, Indiana.

Vinh is survived by his wife, Nguyet; sons, Tai, Stephen, and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Eleanor; and grandchildren, Ethan, Elyssa, and Elden.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:00-3:00 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of University of Notre Dame.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019
