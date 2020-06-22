Viola Beatrice Tulledge
Feb. 27, 1928 - June 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Viola Beatrice Tulledge, 92, of Mishawaka, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Known as “Bea” to family & friends, she was born in Flatwoods, Arkansas on February 27, 1928, one of the 12 children of Fibren & Norma (Byrd) Heath. Bea worked as the head cashier at Kroger for many years and was also an Avon Representative for 40 years; she was a member of Currant Road Church of Christ, enjoyed bowling and cooking for family & friends. She loved gardening, and was especially proud of her rose gardens. Bea is survived by her daughter, Patti (Bill) Hatfield of Mishawaka; her son, Jay (Kristin) Tulledge of South Bend; grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) McLaughlin of South Bend, Courtney (Keith) Inks of Mishawaka, Fray (Krystal) Hatfield of Greenville MI, Shad Tulledge of New York City, Brittany (Tyson) Kritzman of Elkhart, and Kylie (fiance Kyle Brovold) Tulledge of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Kinley, Luke, Chase, Gabriel, Lily & Olivia; and her sisters, Kathy Williams of Poplar Bluff, MO and Diane Brintfields of Newport, AR. Graveside services are 12:00 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., where family & friends will meet at 11:30 Tuesday before proceeding to the cemetery. The family's preferred memorial is the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. #1700, Chicago, IL 60601. To share a remembrance of Bea or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.