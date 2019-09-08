|
Viola G. Pooley
Dec. 16, 1919 - Sept. 5, 2019
EAU CLAIRE, WI - Viola G. Pooley, 99, of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, of natural causes at Orchid Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
“Vi” was born in Mishawaka, IN on December 16, 1919, the daughter of Harvey and Emily (Jeckhort) Troyer.
Vi was an excellent seamstress and cook, and an avid and skilled card player -- especially Canasta. She loved to read and was an informed, curious and engaging conversationalist about current events. She would read the daily paper front to back and one to three novels each week.
Vi and her beloved husband of 61 years, Bob, were married in South Bend, IN in 1949 and have two children, Marcia Kobold of Yucaipa, CA and Will Pooley of Eau Claire. Bob; and Vi moved from South Bend into Eau Claire in 2008. Bob passed away in January of 2011.
Together they especially enjoyed community theater productions and traveling on our country's east coast after Bob's retirement from Uniroyal in 1982. Their back yard in Newtown, CT was a neighborhood feature proudly displaying their vegetable garden.
They were devoted and generous parents and grandparents, as well as the long-time family Airedale's best friends.
Vi is survived by her son, Will Pooley (Debra Gilmore) and daughter, Marcia Kobold (Paul Kobold); three grandchildren, Jennifer Pooley DuFresne (Brian DuFresne) of Forest Lake, MN, Jessica Pooley Balls (Brady Balls) of Isanti, MN, and Patrick Kobold of San Bernardino, CA; and five great-grandchildren, Eva, Mitchell and Riess DuFresne, and Emily and Sadie Balls.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire with the Reverand Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini, of First Congregational United Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be immediately following in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts be in the form of a donation to the community outreach efforts of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Contributors are asked to mail any donation to United Church of Christ in c/o Viola Pooley Memorial, 310 West Broadway St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019