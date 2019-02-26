|
Viola Nan Greene
Feb. 26, 1930 - Feb. 18, 2019
ROSWELL, GA - Viola Nan Greene, 88, of Roswell, Georgia passed away at 7:05 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born February 26, 1930 in Parke County, Indiana to the late John Cruse and Josephine Orlea Cruse. Her husband of 51 years, Ronald Dean Greene, whom she married October 22, 1949 preceded her in death on July 9, 2001. Survivors include one sister, Donna Schultz of South Bend, Indiana; one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Dennis) Demaree of Indialantic, Florida; her son-in-law, H. Douglas (Beverly) Kutz of Hixson, TN, and several cousins. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Kutz. Viola was a 1948 graduate of Central High School in South Bend, Indiana. Graveside services will be at 12:00 Noon Friday, March 1, at Memory Garden Cemetery, Rockville with Pastor Greg Goodrick officiating. Visitation is from 11:00 am until 12:00 Noon Friday at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019