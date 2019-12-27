|
Violet D. Racchi
Aug. 29, 1954 - Dec. 17, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Violet D. Racchi. 65, of Granger passed away at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, December 17th in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Violet was born August 29, 1954 in Hamtramck, MI to the late Sophie and Lewis Martins and had lived in the South Bend area since 1989. On September 30, 1971 in Hamtramck she married Robert J. Racchi who survives. Also surviving are her son, Robert S. Racchi (Sarah) of Elk River, MN; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Sczmyak (Maryann) of West Branch, MI and Fred Sczmyak (Brenda) of Troy, MI. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a grandchild, a sister, Norma Jean and a brother, Donald Sczmyak.
Violet was employed as a legal secretary for several law firms in the area. As a granddaughter wrote in her honor, “I will love people the way she taught me to love people, friends, family and even complete strangers. I will spend money to buy a kid I don't know a Christmas present; search for lost dogs I have never met; connect with family and friends I haven't talked to in forever.”
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Violet's memory at a later date. Memorial contributions in Violet's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019