Violet Faye Wolfram
June 24, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Violet Faye Wolfram, 91, of Lakeville passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born June 24, 1928 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Oscar and Verda Strasser. On March 7, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia, she married the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Wolfram, who preceded her in death on January 29, 2009.
Violet is survived by her daughters, Lora Wolfram, Lyanna Wolfram, and Linda (Dean) Ross, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and two sisters. In addition to her husband and parents, Violet is preceded by one son, Mark Wolfram; and four brothers.
Violet grew up on a farm and was responsible for collecting eggs from the chickens, canning, cooking, and baking. She made the best bread and cinnamon rolls. Later in life, she worked as a nurse and in claims for MFA insurance. Violet and her husband Chuck were local business owners as well, starting Wolfram Hardware Store in North Liberty and Ultra-glas Manufacturing in Lakeville. Violet was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved all animals, cooking and baking, and making sure her candy dishes were always filled for the grandchildren. Violet never knew a stranger, and enjoyed talking to everyone she met.
Visitation for Violet will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. A graveside Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61430 US 31 South, South Bend.
Contributions in memory of Violet may be made to Resale to the Rescue, 905 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019