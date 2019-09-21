|
Violet King
May 10, 1925 - Sept. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Violet King, 94, passed away at 6:15am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Trailpoint Village.
Violet was born on May 10, 1925 in South Bend to Peter and Elaine (Elenada Delich) Rodick. On March 30, 1958, she married Warren King. He died on March 16, 1982. Violet was also preceded in death by 5 sisters Edith Winslow, Mary Horvath, Millie Garbacz, Angie Turner and Cecelia Balcerzak and 4 brothers Donald “Dutch” Rodick, Nick Rodick, Mike Rodick and Joseph Rodick. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Violet loved singing, animals, especially her dogs, cats and birds and caring for her family.
Viewing will take place from 11:00am to 1:00pm Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral service will follow with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019