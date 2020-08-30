1/1
Violet Martin
Violet Martin

May. 20, 1930 - Aug. 27, 2020

DOWAGIAC - Violet Zablocki Martin, 90, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Cremation will follow the service with private burial at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Violet's name may be made to Rose Arbor Hospice. Those wishing to sign Violet's Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Violet was born in Kalamazoo to Hubert Bartlett & Goldie Magner. Violet moved to Dowagiac with her family and attended Dowagiac Public Schools. She devoted her life to her family, caring for her husband and three children. Violet cherished the time spent with them at holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. She was a member of Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Violet enjoyed playing Bingo at the Council on Aging in Dowagiac and visiting with her many friends at McDonald's. Violet was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Zablocki, Sr. in December 1999. On November 29, 2003 she married William “Bill” Martin. He preceded her on April 23, 2015.

Violet is survived by her children, Edward (Sue) Zablocki, Jr. of Cassopolis, Judy (John) Michel of Venice, FL, and Donna (Will) Beachy of Middlebury, IN; two stepchildren, Leah (Greg) Hartlaub & Diane (George) Ehlers of Cincinnati, OH, nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her two husbands.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
(269) 782-2135
