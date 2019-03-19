Violet V. Cox



May 13, 1928 - March 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Violet Virginia Cox, age 90, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Mishawaka, IN. She was born in Michigan City, IN on May 13, 1928 to Joseph and Julia Magon and had 7 siblings: Joan (Robert) Pearson, Mary Ann (Sparky) Adams, Genevieve (Larry) Nespo, Irene Betts, John Magon, Evelyn Campbell, and Stanley Saturnus. She was married to Owen E. Cox on July 31, 1954 in South Bend, IN.



As a young woman, Violet enjoyed travelling to California for modeling. She later went on to become co-owner of her husband's coin and antique business, Owen's Coin Shop. She was a parishioner at Christ the King Church. Violet loved to cook and will be remembered by her family for her famous holiday meals, pierogis, and kieflies. She also enjoyed being outside and working in her garden, going shopping and to garage sales, as well as interior decorating. Violet retired as a machine operator from Solvay after working there for over 10 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers John and Stanley, sisters Mary, Gene, Irene, and Evelyn; her son, Douglas Cox and her grandsons, Kyle Mortakis and Shane Cox.



Violet is survived by her children: Deborah (William) Cossey, David Cox, Diana (Robert) Hayden, Donna (Tarne) Mortakis, and Donald Cox. She adored all of her grandchildren: Stevye Cossey, Christopher Cox, Alicia Cox, Douglas Cox, Corey Cox, Nicholas Cox, David Cox, Cody Cox, Chelsey Hayden, Gaige Mortakis, and Tarne Mortakis. She had 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Sprenger Health Care for their care over the last 5 years, as well as Heart to Heart Hospice of Mishawaka, IN.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.



Friends may visit with the family after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday until service time at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research at www.alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.