June 8, 1942 - March 11, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Violet “Vi” Vollrath-Davis, 76, passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.



Born in Mishawaka, Indiana on June 8, 1942, Vi was the daughter of Pearl (Seibert) Myers. She graduated from Bremen High School.



On October 25, 1964, in Bremen, Vi married Gary Vollrath. The couple would make Plymouth their home and welcome their children as they cherished over 32 years of marriage. Vi was a career hairstylist for over 40 years in the area and owned Vi's Unlimited Day Spa & Salon in Plymouth. She valued her customers and their families, many of whom she cared for at the nursing home and even that one last time at the funeral home. Vi was a very active member of the Indiana Cosmetology Association serving in various committees and teaching within the association.



Gary preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 1996. She later married Robert Davis, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2008.



She loved to go antiquing and was an enthusiastic music buff with a sincere appreciation of old hymns. She always enjoyed her time playing Canasta and belonged to a local club. Vi absolutely loved her career and took pride in serving her clients. Vi had a very strong faith and loved her family deeply. Vi was full of energy and a fun-loving person who was very easy to talk to and very outgoing. Traveling was a fun pastime for Vi, especially loving Las Vegas with her daughter. She enjoyed spending Sundays with her son at the lakes of Notre Dame.



Vi is survived by her children, Michael and Michele Vollrath of Plymouth, Karla Vollrath of Plymouth, and Elaine Carpenter of New Holland, PA; her siblings, John (Mary) Myers of Lynchburg, VA, Kenny (Lolita) Crowel of Yuma, AZ, and Patricia (William) Oberly of Sacramento, CA; her sister-in-law, Ruth Swanson of Lake City, FL, and many other family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her spouses; her mother, Pearl Myers; and her sisters, Joyce Sahloff, Joanne Goodman, and Susie Meyers.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth as well as the Miller's Merry Manor of Culver and Memorial Hospital in South Bend for their loving care and respect.



Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.



Funeral Services will be held on at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 425 S. Michigan Street, Plymouth, with Pastor Jeff Stueve officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior in the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 425 S. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563 or to the Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, IN .



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019