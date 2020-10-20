1/1
Viora L. Johnson
1931 - 2020
Viora L. Johnson

Nov. 25, 1931 - Oct. 15, 2020

NILES, MI - Viora L. Johnson, age 88, of Niles, died peacefully October 15, 2020.

Her life began November 25, 1931 in Concord, Delaware, the oldest of three children of Odel Middleton and Viora Ryan.

Viora will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Donald (Patricia) Yoder of Ann Arbor and Charles (Susie) Yoder of Plainwell; three grandchildren, Katherine (Jeff) Reimus, Wendy Yoder, and Michell (Roger) Outlaw; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hartsell, Kiersten (Jackson) Harris, and Aaron Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Terra Yoder. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michal “Count” Yoder; her husband, Robert Johnson; one sister, Betty “Sunny” Baston; and one brother, Tom Middleton.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Viora to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
