Virgil D. Yeakey



July 6, 1943 - March 10, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Virgil D. Yeakey, 75, of Osceola, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Elkhart Meadows Nursing Home in Elkhart, IN. Virgil was born in Mishawaka, IN, on July 6, 1943, to the late Wilber and Regina (Yoder) Yeakey. Virgil is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Laura) Yeakey of Noblesville, IN and Mark Yeakey of Venice Beach, FL; and daughter, Dawn (Ian) Jarrett of Osceola, IN. Virgil was a loving and caring grandfather to 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Delaney, Anne Marie, Jack, Emma, and Claire. Virgil is also survived by two sisters, Artletah (Ray) Hochstetler of Elkhart, IN and Charlene (Mike) Deneve; and a brother, Art (Mary) Yeakey both of Mishawaka, IN. Virgil served his country in the United States Army receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1967. After the service Virgil retired from the Howmet Corporation as a Purchaser after 26 years of service. He enjoyed doing woodworking projects, landscaping, and was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN. The family is honoring Virgil's wishes for cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary