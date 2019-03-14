Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Yeakey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil D. Yeakey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virgil D. Yeakey Obituary
Virgil D. Yeakey

July 6, 1943 - March 10, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Virgil D. Yeakey, 75, of Osceola, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Elkhart Meadows Nursing Home in Elkhart, IN. Virgil was born in Mishawaka, IN, on July 6, 1943, to the late Wilber and Regina (Yoder) Yeakey. Virgil is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Laura) Yeakey of Noblesville, IN and Mark Yeakey of Venice Beach, FL; and daughter, Dawn (Ian) Jarrett of Osceola, IN. Virgil was a loving and caring grandfather to 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Delaney, Anne Marie, Jack, Emma, and Claire. Virgil is also survived by two sisters, Artletah (Ray) Hochstetler of Elkhart, IN and Charlene (Mike) Deneve; and a brother, Art (Mary) Yeakey both of Mishawaka, IN. Virgil served his country in the United States Army receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1967. After the service Virgil retired from the Howmet Corporation as a Purchaser after 26 years of service. He enjoyed doing woodworking projects, landscaping, and was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN. The family is honoring Virgil's wishes for cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now