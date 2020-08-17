Virgil Wright



Jan. 17, 1935 - August 14, 2020



BREMEN, IN - Virgil Wright, age 85, of Bremen, passed away at 11:13 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 17, 1935 in Jackson, KY to Auburn and Marian (Russell) Wright. On July 21, 1955, he married Gearldine Noble in Jackson, KY.



Mr. Wright has lived in the Bremen area for over 60 years. He retired from Bremen Castings after working there for 39 and 1/2 years. Virgil had served with the Army Reserves and was a member of Bremen Missionary Church.



Surviving is his wife, Gearldine; daughter, Pam (Brad) Erickson, of Bremen; grandchildren, Brandon (Anna) Board of Goshen, Hali (Josh) Greenlee and Zach (Leah) Dumph, both of Nappanee, Rebecca (Max) Baker, of Muncie, Lori (Chris) Grunder, of Portage, and Erica (Ty) Froelich of Lowell; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Greenlee, Jackson Greenlee, James Baker, Bodie Baker, Kennedy Dumph, Olivia Froelich, Kayla Froelich, Angel Grunder, and Christian Grunder. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Board, five brothers, and four sisters.



Family and friends may call for an hour prior to the 12:00 Noon Funeral Service, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bremen Missionary Church. Rev. Kurt Litwiler will officiate and burial will be in Bremen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Bremen Missionary Church.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





