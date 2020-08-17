1/1
Virgil Wright
1935 - 2020
Virgil Wright

Jan. 17, 1935 - August 14, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Virgil Wright, age 85, of Bremen, passed away at 11:13 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 17, 1935 in Jackson, KY to Auburn and Marian (Russell) Wright. On July 21, 1955, he married Gearldine Noble in Jackson, KY.

Mr. Wright has lived in the Bremen area for over 60 years. He retired from Bremen Castings after working there for 39 and 1/2 years. Virgil had served with the Army Reserves and was a member of Bremen Missionary Church.

Surviving is his wife, Gearldine; daughter, Pam (Brad) Erickson, of Bremen; grandchildren, Brandon (Anna) Board of Goshen, Hali (Josh) Greenlee and Zach (Leah) Dumph, both of Nappanee, Rebecca (Max) Baker, of Muncie, Lori (Chris) Grunder, of Portage, and Erica (Ty) Froelich of Lowell; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Greenlee, Jackson Greenlee, James Baker, Bodie Baker, Kennedy Dumph, Olivia Froelich, Kayla Froelich, Angel Grunder, and Christian Grunder. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Board, five brothers, and four sisters.

Family and friends may call for an hour prior to the 12:00 Noon Funeral Service, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bremen Missionary Church. Rev. Kurt Litwiler will officiate and burial will be in Bremen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bremen Missionary Church.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bremen Missionary Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bremen Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
A good long time friend.....so sorry Jeri and Pam and all your family
Julie Kling
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Ricky Wilder
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lori and Chris Grunder
August 15, 2020
One of the greatest examples what it means to be an excellent husband and father and friend
Brad Erickson
Family
