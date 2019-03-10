Virginia Beehler



Dec. 29, 1937 - March 4, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia Beehler, 81, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Community.



Virginia was born on December 29, 1937 in Nyack, New York to Clayton R. and Virginia (Cowan) Lange.



On August 5, 1967 in Cassopolis, MI, Virginia married Vern D. Beehler. Vern preceded Virginia in death on October 19, 2003. Virginia is survived by a son, Louis W. (Cheryl) Beehler of Mishawaka; two granddaughters, Jessica (Joe) Coble of Kokomo, IN and Jennifer Beehler of Indianapolis, IN; two great-granddaughters, Evelynn Coble and Isabelle Coble; and one brother, Robert R. Lange of Mishawaka. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Louis C. Lange.



Virginia worked at the Kays Ponger Funeral Home in Port Charlotte, FL for 15 years in administration.



Virginia was a 1955 graduate of Knox High School, she was a member of East United Methodist Church Mishawaka and the VFW #360 Auxiliary, and she was a volunteer for Pet Refuge.



A visitation will take place for Virginia on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service starting after visitation at 11:00 a.m. at East United Methodist Church, 1621 East Third Street, Mishawaka with Pastor Bill Roth officiating. A lunch will follow at the church.



Her final resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.



Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary