Virginia D. Tirotta



August 23, 1934 - July 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia D. Tirotta, 84, of South Bend, passed away in the company of her loving family during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6. Virginia was born in South Bend to Vincent and Netti (Kuberski) Leodanski on August 23, 1934. On April 11, 1953 in South Bend, she married the love of her life, Frank Tirotta. She enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to new places, and dancing. She loved the arts. Virginia worked at the University of Notre Dame, in the food services for 13 years, and loved her time serving in the South Dining Hall. Her greatest joy and accomplishments came in the form of her loving family; from the Sunday dinners with the whole family or just the simple times when it was a few, she loved everything about them. Her legacy is a deep one.



Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Frank Tirotta along with their children, Diane Whitfield, Roxanne (Randy) Bennett, and Joseph (Tammy) Tirotta all of South Bend, Paul Tirotta of Mishawaka, Perry (Jodi) Tirotta of Granger, and Michael (Stacy) Tirotta of South Bend. She was the proud grandma of 18, Matthew (Kelly) Whitfield, Bradley Whitfield, Sara (Brent) Newman, Crystal (Scott) Zavitz, Amanda (Josh) Bennett, Nicole (Chad) Ladyga, Kyle, Aaron and Kristen Tirotta, Olivia Peyla, Cameron Cavinder, Dominick, Nicholas, Anthony, Isabella, and Angelina Tirotta, and Riley and Jordan Tirotta; along with 14 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Katelyn, Grace, and James Whitfield, Tanner and Mila Newman, Brytney Bennett, Caden and Sydney Kenton, Destiny Bennett, Brody Zavitz, Maelyn and Hiltyn Ladyga, and Ashton Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Vincent Leodanski of South Bend; and 3 sisters, Josephine White of Elkhart, Janet Weaver of South Bend, and Viola Leodanski of Elkhart. Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Frank Tirotta Jr.; her parents, Vincent and Netti Leodanski; and 3 sisters, Delores, Maryann, and Darlene.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 10 from 3:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 11:00am on Thursday, July 11. She will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery of South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd., Suite 101, South Bend, IN 46628. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019