Virginia Detwiler


1919 - 2019
Virginia Detwiler Obituary
Virginia Detwiler

August 18, 1919 - July 14, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Virginia Detwiler, 99, of New Carlisle passed on Sunday. She was born August 18, 1919 to the late Edmund & Anna (Mueller) Verstraete. On August 17, 1946 she married Harold Detwiler, who preceded in death March 29, 1962; along with sisters, Anna Davidson, Rosemary Kellogg, & Ida Halassy; & brother, Clarence Verstraete. Survivors include nieces, Joyce Hesch of New Carlisle & Sally Wienke of Wadsworth, IL, several great-nieces & nephews. Private services will be at Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle. For condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019
