Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Frantom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Frantom


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Frantom Obituary
Virginia Frantom

Sept. 8, 1926 - Feb. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia Frantom, 93, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Center for Hospice. Ginny was born September 8, 1926 in Paris, IL to the late Perry & Della (Merkel) Booker. On March 4, 1948 Ginny married Russelljames Frantom; he preceded her in death on August 27, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Booker. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Hodowaniec, Russell J. (Rhonda Hensell) Frantom, II, and Rick Frantom, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Ginny was a member of the West Side Church of Christ, and the Ladies Auxiliary 9820. Ginny enjoyed spending time socializing with her friends & family. She loved her dog, cat, and parrot. She also loved sitting outdoors in the summer and drinking coffee, especially when her son Russ made it. Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -