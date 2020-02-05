|
|
Virginia Frantom
Sept. 8, 1926 - Feb. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia Frantom, 93, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Center for Hospice. Ginny was born September 8, 1926 in Paris, IL to the late Perry & Della (Merkel) Booker. On March 4, 1948 Ginny married Russelljames Frantom; he preceded her in death on August 27, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Booker. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Hodowaniec, Russell J. (Rhonda Hensell) Frantom, II, and Rick Frantom, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Ginny was a member of the West Side Church of Christ, and the Ladies Auxiliary 9820. Ginny enjoyed spending time socializing with her friends & family. She loved her dog, cat, and parrot. She also loved sitting outdoors in the summer and drinking coffee, especially when her son Russ made it. Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020