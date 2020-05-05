Virginia Haley
June 14, 1934 - April 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia “Gingie” (Steinmetz) Haley, age 85, died April 30, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. She was born June 14, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana, to William J. and Clara (Peters) Stienmetz. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School and spent many summers at Camp Kewano on Lake Michigan. After attending University of Arizona and Hollins College, she returned to South Bend and married John “Pat” Haley in 1957. As an Army wife for 20 years, she lived all over, often volunteering at the local Red Cross or hospital. An avid reader, she worked for 20 years at the River Park Public Library after returning to South Bend. She reconnected with her Adams High School 1953 classmates, planning reunions and meeting regularly with the “lunch bunch.” Gingie was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority at the University of Arizona and served as the treasurer of the South Bend/Michiana Chapter. In 2010, she moved to her 19th dwelling in Bloomington.
Gingie enjoyed crafts, particularly French beaded flowers and Christmas decorations. She took up traditional rug hooking and joined the Happy Hookers of South Bend and the Niles Rug Hooking Club. In Bloomington, she was a founding member of the Upland Hookers. Gingie was known for her love of music and knowing all the words at sing-alongs. She was a member of the Bell Trace Ukelelers and enjoyed bringing additional lyrics to the group's repertoire.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William (Shirley) Steinmetz, Joan (William) Sanders, Jean (Richard) Hahn, and John (Wilma) Steinmtz. She is survived by her children, John Haley, Laura (Dan Taylor) Haley, Vivian (Randy) Glaeser, Jean Haley, and Peter (Linda) Haley, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She had a wry sense of humor, sweet demeanor, giving heart, and took life as it came. She'll be missed by all who loved her.
Memorial arrangements will be made at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations made to the charity of your choice.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.