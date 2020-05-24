Virginia J. Bennett
1930 - 2020
Virginia J. Bennett

Feb. 10, 1930 - May 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia J. Bennett, 90, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Creekside Village. Virginia was born on February 10, 1930 in St. Joseph County, IN to Nicholas and Lillian (Fouts) Bickel. Virginia is survived by her children, Barbara (Joe) Sutherland, James (Beth) Chapman, and Lauri (James) Landis all of Mishawaka, along with many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James G. Chapman who preceded her in death in May of 1966, and her second husband, William L. Bennett; sons, Nicholas Chapman and Charles Chapman; brothers, Clayton Barrows, Arthur Barrows, Jerry Bickel, and Albert Bickel; sisters, Dorothy Barrows, Katherine Bickel, Betty Bickel, and an adopted daughter, Betsy Chapman.

Virginia worked in food service and she worked as a greeter for Wal-Mart.

She was a member of the Eagles and the American Legion. Cremation will take place. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka is handling the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
