Virginia L. Bloss
Nov. 6, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia L. Bloss, 74 years old, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend. Virginia was born in South Bend to the late Raymond B. and Mary Louise (VanDusen) Hillers. She remained a lifelong resident.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Tamberly Bloss of Cassopolis, MI and Tracy (Joseph) Lazo of South Bend; sons, Thomas (Janice) Bloss of Buchanan, MI and Tony (Misty) Bloss of Mitchell, IN; nineteen grandchildren and forty-five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Virginia's loving friend and companion, Toby Patz; sister, Karen Davis of MI; brothers, Ned Hillers of North Judson, Michael (Ruby) Hillers of North Judson, and stepbrother Kenneth Newling of South Dakota. Preceding Virginia in death along with her parents are bother, Robert (Judith) Hillers, granddaughter, Amanda Joy Borsodi, grandson, Alex Martin Lazo, stepsister, Anna Lord, and stepbrother, Richard Newling.
Virginia retired after many years of working at the former Carlisle Nursing Home as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved her family dearly; when she wasn't spending time with the grand and great-grand kids she was fishing and gardening. Family gatherings were her favorite times.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Graveside services and burial will follow at Olive Cemetery, New Carlisle, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Virginia L. Bloss may be donated to The Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019