Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. Bloss


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia L. Bloss Obituary
Virginia L. Bloss

Nov. 6, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia L. Bloss, 74 years old, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend. Virginia was born in South Bend to the late Raymond B. and Mary Louise (VanDusen) Hillers. She remained a lifelong resident.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Tamberly Bloss of Cassopolis, MI and Tracy (Joseph) Lazo of South Bend; sons, Thomas (Janice) Bloss of Buchanan, MI and Tony (Misty) Bloss of Mitchell, IN; nineteen grandchildren and forty-five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Virginia's loving friend and companion, Toby Patz; sister, Karen Davis of MI; brothers, Ned Hillers of North Judson, Michael (Ruby) Hillers of North Judson, and stepbrother Kenneth Newling of South Dakota. Preceding Virginia in death along with her parents are bother, Robert (Judith) Hillers, granddaughter, Amanda Joy Borsodi, grandson, Alex Martin Lazo, stepsister, Anna Lord, and stepbrother, Richard Newling.

Virginia retired after many years of working at the former Carlisle Nursing Home as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved her family dearly; when she wasn't spending time with the grand and great-grand kids she was fishing and gardening. Family gatherings were her favorite times.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Graveside services and burial will follow at Olive Cemetery, New Carlisle, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Virginia L. Bloss may be donated to The Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -