Virginia L. Edmondson
April 9, 1935 - Dec. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia L. Edmondson, 84, of Pendle Street, South Bend, passed away at 11:26 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, following an illness. She was born on April 9, 1935 in Mishawaka and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Minnie (Parkus) Van Houtte, and a son, Kevin Scott Edmondson. She married Robert E. Edmondson in Plymouth, Indiana on May 16, 1954. He survives with their children: Robert L. (Cindy) Edmondson of South Bend, Kirk A. Edmondson of South Bend, Beth A. (Joe) Mankowski of Osceola, and Robert R. (Christine) Edmondson of Malta, Italy; eight grandchildren: Mark R. Edmondson of Granger, Tiffany A. Stephens of Middleton, Wisconsin, Kayla M. (Spencer) Ryan of Saline, Michigan, Brandon S. Wing (fiance' Jenna Ruimveld) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Danielle N. Mankowski of Madison, Wisconsin, Austin T. Edmondson of St. Louis, Missouri, Emily Edmondson and Jamey Edmondson, both of Malta, Italy; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Ryan and Claire Ryan, both of Saline, Michigan. One sister also survives, Norma A. (Roland) Wardlow of Osceola. She was mom and grandma to many other children over the years. You never knew who to expect at family gatherings, especially Christmas Eve.
Funeral services for Mrs. Edmondson will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Friends will be received from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral services on Sunday. The family would like to also invite friends for a brief service at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana on Monday at 2:00 PM in the chapel mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest United Methodist Church, 21855 Brick Road, South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020