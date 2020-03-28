Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
May 24, 1926 - March 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia L. Frick, 93 years old, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the home of her son, Jim. Mrs. Frick was born on May 24, 1926 in South Bend to the late Walter A. and May B. (Lee) Skiles. She has been a lifelong resident of South Bend, also living on Eagle Lake for five years and in Florida for fifteen years. On August 2, 1946 in Lakeville, Virginia and Dean M. Frick were united in marriage. Dean preceded her in death on December 6, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Abbie Frick, on February 16, 2017.

Mrs. Frick is survived by her two sons, James Frick of South Bend and Terry (Anna) Frick of Granger. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and their families.

Mrs. Frick was formerly employed at Tepe's for 15 years. She was a former part-owner of Frick's Dairy Queen. Mrs. Frick was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Order of the Eastern Star in Lakeville, Cambridge Square Women's Group and a Women's Club in Florida.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. Contributions in memory of Virginia Frick may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020
