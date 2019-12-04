|
Virginia L. Kuczmanski
Sept. 27, 1937 - Dec. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia L. Kuczmanski, 82, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Virginia was born September 27, 1937 in South Bend to the late John and Harriett (Ilczak) Matusiak. On June 7, 1958 Virginia married her beloved husband, Edward Kuczmanski; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2005.
Virginia was blessed with three children, Tony (Marit) Kuczmanski, Ann O'Hara, and Raymond (Missy) Kuczmanski; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Wroblewski, Josh (Kalli) Wierzbicki, Angela (Steven) Ruby, David (Chelsey) Kuczmanski, Lara Kuczmanski, Olivia Kuczmanski, Noah Kuczmanski, and Isaac Kuczmanski; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kaiden, Carson, Paisley, Alex, Olivia, and Harrison.
Virginia attended St. Adalbert's Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph High School. She worked at Robertson's Department Store where she enjoyed going to the Tea Room. After spending many years as a homemaker and raising her children, she returned to work at Meijer until retiring. Virginia was versed in Polish as well as the English languages and enjoyed her first language (Polish) with her cousins and friends throughout life. She was very dedicated to her faith in all ways and was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was known to say the Rosary daily without fail.
Virginia read the daily paper from front to back each day, enjoyed her frog collection, singing, caring for the birds in her back yard, and family gatherings. Virginia read most books at the local library. She enjoyed taking the kids on bike rides to the Potawatomi Zoo, Thursdays spent with her daughter, and her visits with her granddog, Dexter 2 days a week. Virginia also enjoyed many bus trips, some going as far as New Mexico, and ZB fish fries with her sons. Virginia always made the best macaroni salad; everyone loved her Polish cooking. Virginia was the best Daughter, Mother, Busia “Busia Froggie”, Great-Busia, and friend who had a gentle soul.
Visitation for Virginia will be 2:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial follows at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019