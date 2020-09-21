1/1
Virginia Lynn "Ginny" Brock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lynn

“Ginny” Brock

July 20, 1943 - Sept. 17, 2020

LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI - Virginia Lynn “Ginny Brock passed away September 17, 2020; she was 77 and the beloved wife of Frank Matthew Brock Jr. for 55 wonderful years; the loving mother of eight; the dear grandmother of 12; and great-grandmother of one. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Walter Grumbine; and her sister, Linda Grumbine. Ginny studied at Western Michigan University. She spent many years working as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI. She and her husband fostered over 120 children and adopted eight. Family will receive friends Tues. from 2-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral is Wed. at 11 AM at Community Fellowship Seventh-day Adventist Church, 27800 Southfield, Lathrup Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Ascension Providence Heart Institute.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved