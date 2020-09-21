Virginia Lynn
“Ginny” Brock
July 20, 1943 - Sept. 17, 2020
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI - Virginia Lynn “Ginny Brock passed away September 17, 2020; she was 77 and the beloved wife of Frank Matthew Brock Jr. for 55 wonderful years; the loving mother of eight; the dear grandmother of 12; and great-grandmother of one. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Walter Grumbine; and her sister, Linda Grumbine. Ginny studied at Western Michigan University. She spent many years working as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI. She and her husband fostered over 120 children and adopted eight. Family will receive friends Tues. from 2-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral is Wed. at 11 AM at Community Fellowship Seventh-day Adventist Church, 27800 Southfield, Lathrup Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Ascension Providence Heart Institute.
