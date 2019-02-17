Virginia M.



Grzeskowiak



August 15, 1924 - Feb. 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mrs. Virginia M. Grzeskowiak, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2019. Virginia was born on August 15, 1924 in South Bend, IN.



Virginia graduated from high school in 1942 and was a life-long resident of Mishawaka. On August 13, 1949, she was united in marriage to Mr. Jerome M. Grzeskowiak. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2010 after 61 years of marriage. Virginia was a homemaker and a proud mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Virginia enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and tatting. She also belonged to several bridge clubs.



Virginia is survived by her loving daughter, Carol (Mark) Battersby of Mishawaka; grandson, Tyler Battersby of Mishawaka; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lottie (Palicki) Campoli; husband, Jerome; sister, Margaret Jurgonski; and brother, Richard Campoli.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614, as well as for one hour prior to Mass at church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's honor to , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.