Virginia M. Kusmiez

Virginia M. Kusmiez Obituary
Virginia M. Kusmiez

March 30, 1928 - March 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia, 91, passed away Friday. She was preceded in death by parents, George & Lillian Gerschoffer, her husband of almost 50 years, Edward Kusmiez; son, Ronald; grandsons, Brad & Jason, & brother, Irvin. She is survived by her son, Dale (Carol) Kusmiez, daughter, Leanne Arndt; grandchildren, Dale Jr. (Wendy) Kusmiez & Lisa (Neichi) Ortiz; great-granddaughters, Bella & Bailee Ortiz; & brother, Sally Gerschoffer. All on Wed. March 18: visitation 10:45am-12:45pm in St. Joseph Funeral Home; Mass of Christian Burial 1pm in Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by burial.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 16, 2020
