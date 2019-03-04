Virginia M. Radewald



July 16, 1925 - Feb. 28, 2019



NILES, MI - Virginia Marie Radewald, 93, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hanson House in Stevensville, MI.



Virginia was born on July 16, 1925 in Lincoln Township, Michigan to the late August M. and Emma E. (Nitz) Totzke.



On February 4, 1951, in Baroda, MI she married Edwin A. Radewald who passed away on January 28, 2009.



Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edwin, and her brother, Gerald ‘Bud' Totzke.



Virginia is survived by her children, Marie (John) Parsey of Phoenix, AZ, Lois (Fred) Thurnherr of Colden, NY, Jean (Curt) Loutzenhiser of South Bend, IN, and Vern (Laura) Radewald of Excelsior, MN; grandchildren, Karen Radewald, Brent Radewald, Stephen Parsey, Carolyn Parsey, Emily Thurnherr, Joshua Loutzenhiser, and Jessica Tysman; and great-grandchildren, Daren, Randy, and Braydon Loutzenhiser, Austin and Alaina Shively, Parker and Payton Tysman. She is also survived by her sister, Stella Bowers of Comstock Park, MI and her brother, Edgar Totzke of Berrien Springs, MI.



Virginia graduated from Stevensville High in Stevensville, MI. She had been a teacher at Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs Schools for twelve years before being Business Manager for Radewald Farms for the next twenty-five years. She was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Virginia also belonged to the John Deere Two Cylinder Club and was a Lifetime Alumni Member of Western Michigan University. She was active with the Berrien County Youth Fair, was a 4-H Leader and a member of the Berrien County Association of Churches. Virginia enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and cooking. She loved history. Michigan history and local history were her favorites. Virginia also enjoyed genealogy and family history. She was a Chicago Cubs fan.



Visitation for Virginia will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6 at 11:00 am at St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles.



Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Memorials in Virginia's name may be made to the Berrien County Youth Fair, 9122 US Hwy. 31, Berrien Springs, MI 49103 or St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120.



Online condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019