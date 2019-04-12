Home

Virginia M. (Doolen) Rockhill

Obituary

Virginia M. (Doolen) Rockhill Obituary
Virginia M. (Doolen) Rockhill

August 15, 1933 - April 9, 2019

FORT WAYNE, IN - Virginia M. (Doolen) Rockhill, 85, of Fort Wayne died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Heritage Park Healthcare Facility in Fort Wayne. She was born on August 15, 1933 in Peru, Indiana to the late Keith K. and Gladys Alma (Davis) Doolen. She was married to Donald K. Rockhill for 64 years. “Ginger” worked for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Fort Wayne. In her retirement she enjoyed reading and quilting as hobbies. She spent a number of years caring for her mother, Gladys, until her passing in 2011. She was a member of the Parkwood Church of God. Virginia is survived by her husband, Don Rockhill, daughter, Melissa (Brian) Sprunger, grandson, Dr. Joel (Kristy) Sprunger of Cincinnati, granddaughter, Lindsay (Stephen) Garden of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Claire Sprunger, Benjamin Garden, and Lewis Garden, and brother, Lonny Doolen. She is preceded in passing by her son, Gregory Rockhill in 1978; and brother, Ward Doolen in 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homebound Meals Inc. of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
