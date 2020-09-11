Virginia Mae Karnes
Feb. 9, 1935 - Sept. 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia M. Karnes left her home of seventy years “to dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (Psalm 23:6).
Up in heaven, she is reunited with the love of her life, Lloyd, her husband of 68 years, who died in 2015. Virginia is also having a “glad reunion day” with her parents, Gerald and Grace Eiler, her brother, John and her sister, Norma, who was her best friend. Of course, she got to see her Lord and Savior, first of all.
Virginia was the real McCoy, a truly spiritual person whose life exemplified Ephesians 4:32 - “And be ye kind one to another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.” Virginia had a beautiful heart and “a beautiful mind.”
Left on earth to miss her dearly are her three children, Pam (Tom) Jozwiak, Kevin (Betsy) Karnes, and Kim Karnes. Virginia's life began at 50 because that was when she became a grandmother. Virginia's beloved grandchildren are Trisha Peare, Courtney (Tim) Comstock, and Scott (Charity) Karnes.
Also surviving Virginia are her four great-grandchildren, Cole Karnes, Josie Comstock, Ellie Comstock, and Cade Karnes. Virginia loved to laugh and be with her family. Virginia had dementia progressing the last five years. Special thanks are due to her pal, Don Wagley; Virginia's brother-in-law, Jackie Hardman who came and fed her lunch three times a week to give Virginia's daughter Kim a break; her nephew, Jim Wagley; her longtime friend, Debbie Hazlewood; Bob Watson from First Baptist Church, Wilma Coffman from her Sew and Reap group who loved her; Pam Newman Karnes who made meals for her after Lloyd died; her niece, Linda Kujawski; her longtime friend, Shirley Ramer; Bob and Carol Berta, friends of Virginia through her daughter, Kim (likewise, Jan Brumbaugh and Joy Dwight); Maxine Brown, a friend of Virginia's through her brother, John; Dr. Galanes, Dr. Shaileh, and the girls at First Source Bank (like Amy) in uptown Mishawaka, who were kind to her. Thank you, also Darlene Bracewell who did Virginia's hair every Thursday and brightened Virginia's life weekly. Darlene and Virginia were kindred spirits. Lastly, to touch on what Virginia loved to do in this life on earth, she loved to read, (and was the smartest person in the Karnes family), loved to sing hymns and patriotic songs, loved the Chicago Cubs, loved family reunions, and loved playing the violin in the orchestra in grade school at Bettell School and in the high school. Virginia was a proud Mishawaka High School graduate of 1942.
Virginia is up in heaven singing her favorite song, “He Lives.”
Visitation for Virginia will be on Monday, September 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka with Funeral services starting after the visitation at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Pete Jones officiating the services. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Memorial donations can be made to either First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, 724 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.