Virginia Mae Krake
Jan. 31, 1925 - July 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Virginia Mae Krake, residing in Granger, IN, passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 25 2020. She was 95 years old.
She was born January 31, 1925 in Clawson, Michigan, the daughter of the late Harvey A. & Carrie Ellen (Rogers) Schultz, and has lived in Granger since 1999, coming from Waterford, Michigan. On August 6, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, Virginia was united in marriage to Marcus Krake. Together, they enjoyed 46 years of marriage until his passing on May 22, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy & Bob Spurrier.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Joanne (Dan) Johnson of Dayton, OH and Barbara (Harold) Rodgers of Granger, IN; and two sons, David M. (Vicki) Krake of Germantown Hills, IL and Thomas A. Krake of Miami, FL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren, along with her sister, Bernice (Bob) Pettifor of Granger, IN; and brother, Burton (Beverly) Schultz of Warren, MI.
Mrs. Krake received her BA in Biblical Studies at Bethel College, Mishawaka, IN. Since living in the area, she has been a faithful member of Granger Missionary Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Road, Granger, IN, with Rev. Jason Dickinson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. She will be laid to rest at the White Chapel Memorial Park, Troy, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on behalf of Mrs. Krake may be offered to Bethel University, 1001 Bethel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. The Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements.