Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Virginia Nowaczynski


1926 - 2020
Virginia Nowaczynski Obituary
Virginia Nowaczynski

Oct. 25, 1926 - Feb. 06, 2020

SOUTH BEND - Virginia Nowaczynski, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Brookside Hospice House, Palm Harbor, Florida.

She was born in South Bend to Stanley and Mary (Springer) Wisniewski. On June 15, 1946 she married Vincent Nowaczynski; he died on November 12, 2000. Virginia was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Austin and a brother, Stanley “Junior” Wisniewski.

Virginia was known for her cheese cakes and could cook anything that would walk, swim, or fly. She also loved to fish.

Surviving are her two sons, Ronald (Joan) Nowaczynski of South Bend and Richard (Ellen) Nowaczynski of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren, Ronald C. Nowaczynski of Leesburg, IN, Christy Nowaczynski of South Bend, and Richard Nowaczynski Jr. of Clearwater, FL; three great-grandchildren, Ashley Nowaczynski and Ronald R. Nowaczynski both of Leesburg, IN, and Marcus Hessey of South Bend, a great-great-granddaughter, Clara Grace Conley, brother, Chester Wisniewski of Mishawaka; nephews, Tony, Todd, and Toby Wisniewski of Mishawaka; and a niece, Sandy (Buck) Stritz of Caldwell, OH

Cremation will take place and there will be no services. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence visit our website, www.zahoran.com..
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
