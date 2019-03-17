Virginia Richardson



August 12, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia F. “Ginny” Richardson, 91, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.



Ginny was born August 12, 1927 in Rudolph, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Stoermer) Ransom. She was a graduate of Rudolph High School.



On February 25, 1951, Ginny married Robert J. Richardson. The couple moved to South Bend in 1960.



Ginny enjoyed being a homemaker and was a great cook and an excellent seamstress. She was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ in South Bend and her many church activities included Sunday School Superintendent and President of the Women's Guild. Ginny was a former member of P.E.O. Chapter CZ in South Bend. She did considerable volunteering in the community.



Ginny's surviving family includes her husband of nearly 68 years, Bob; three children, Gay (John) Ingold of North Manchester, Scott (Cynthia) Richardson of South Carolina, and Mark (Linda) Richardson of Mishawaka, 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Ginny was preceded in death by a grandson, a great-grandson, a sister, and two brothers.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, March 24, in Zion United Church of Christ, 211 South St. Peter Street, South Bend, with Chaplain Neil Davis officiating.



Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Sunday in church prior to the service.



Private inurnment will take place in the mausoleum at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend.



Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care or Zion United Church of Christ.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.