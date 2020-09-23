1/
Virginia Richert
1924 - 2020
Virginia Richert

Jan. 6, 1924 - Sept. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Virginia Richert, 96, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 6, 1924 to the late Jack and Susan Alice (Charters) Rush. Virginia is survived by three daughters, Diana (William) Sedlacek of South Bend, Indiana, Karen (Michael) Keith of South Bend, Indiana, and Wendy Davies of North Carolina; three sons, Galen (Louise) Richert of North Liberty, Indiana, Gary (Nancy) Richert of Georgia, and Wayne Richert of Vandalia, Michigan, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Virginia was also preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Bunch, one son, David Duane Richert, one daughter-in-law, Patricia “Trish” Richert, and one son-in-law, David Davies. Virginia was a seamstress for many years at St. Joseph Hospital. A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Virginia's honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
