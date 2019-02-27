Virginia Vellner-Owen



July 5, 1960 - Feb. 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia L. “Ginny” Vellner-Owen, 58, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.



Ginny was born July 5, 1960 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She grew up in South Bend and was a graduate of John Adams High School.



Ginny was employed at Press-Ganey in South Bend. Her Christian faith was an important part of her life. She formerly belonged to First Assembly of God in Mishawaka and Calvary Temple (Southgate Church) in South Bend where at one time she was church secretary. She enjoyed attending Bible study led by Renda Early.



On April 25, 2015, Ginny married Timothy D. Owen and he survives. Also surviving are her two sons, Andrew and Phillip Vellner; two stepsons, Steven (Brittney) Owen and Peter Owen; two step-grandchildren; her parents, Gerry and Hazel Jones; a sister, Nancy (Rodney) Schuler; a brother, Harold McBryde; a nephew, Jonathan (Julie) Schuler; three nieces, Sarah (Christopher) O'Reilly, Stephanie Schuler, and Christina (Ian) Fennell; and her former husband, Thomas Vellner.



Services honoring the life and faith of Ginny will be held at 11 am Friday, March 1, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Chaplain Greg Henry and Pastor Rodney Schuler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Thursday in the funeral home.



