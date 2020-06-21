Virginia Wieczorek
Sept. 4, 1915 - June 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia passed away at the age of “104” on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Brookdale Senior Living, where she had resided for 7 years, receiving excellent care and compassion since Brookdale took over. Virginia was born September 4, 1915 to the late Frank and Pauline Dembinski. Virginia married Bert Wieczorek; he preceded her in death in October of 1997.
Those left to cherish the memory of Virginia include her sons, Eugene Wieczorek and Ronald (Judith) Wieczorek; granddaughters, Tina & Linda Wieczorek; great-grandson, Cory Wieczorek; and a niece, Suzie Zygulski.
Virginia was a very active parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was a member of the Rosary Society, Ladies Auxiliary, and the Harvest House. Virginia also volunteered to assist the church with events, cooking for fish fries and wedding receptions held there. Virginia devoted her life to the church and her family.
Visitation for Virginia will be 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with a Funeral Ceremony beginning at 3:00 pm TODAY, Sunday, June 21, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.