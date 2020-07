Virginia WislerDec. 14, 1936 - March 15, 2020WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Virginia grew up in the Elkhart, IN area. She graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She married Eugene Wisler in 1961. She moved to West Lafayette to be with her daughter, Lisa (Robert) Wright and grandchildren, John and Daniel (Mikayla) Wright. Graveside services will be held at Southlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com