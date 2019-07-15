Virginia Zaworski



August 31, 1923 - July 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Virginia M. Zaworski, 95, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Virginia was born August 31, 1923 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Frank Joseph and Stella K. (Grochowalski) Papczynski.



On May 29, 1948 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, South Bend, Indiana, Virginia married Raymond “Jerry” Zaworski who preceded her in death on March 4, 1999.



In 1985 Virginia retired as a supervisor from Acme Air Filter & Window Cleaning Services after 36 years of service. She was a life-long member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, was at one time Secretary of the Parish Rosary Society, a member of the Apostleship of Prayer and the Legion of Mary. Mom was also a 40-plus year promoter of the Miraculous Medal of Mary through the Association of the Miraculous Medal, and had a great devotion and faith in the power of the Rosary and the Infant of Prague.



Mom was a die-hard Cubbies fan and you didn't want to be around her when they were playing lousy! She enjoyed western movies, crocheting & knitting, adult coloring books, and playing Bunco & Bingo! She was also a vivacious reader, with westerns & historical books being her favorite.



Virginia is survived by her three children, Joe (Debbie) Zaworski of South Bend, IN, Ray (Lillian) Zaworski of Montgomery Alabama, and Nancy (Richard) Bakos. Mom also has 10 grandchildren, Sheila (Dean) Chandler of South Bend, IN, Shelby (Shane) Carbiener of North Liberty, IN, Shannon Jannik of South Bend, Emma (Jeff) O'Hehir of Nashville, TN, Samantha (Jason) Gregory of Orlando, FL, R. Chris (Dani) Bakos of South Bend, IN, Kay Adams (Kevin), Carl (Dawn) Lawson, Jeremie (Hilary) Lawson, & Charles (Caryl) Lawson, all of Alabama; 18 great-grandchildren: Joseph, Kaylin, Sidney, Hannah, Camryn, Danika, Breya, Nicholas, Alexandra, Cameron, Brooklyn, Skylar, Robert, Maximus, Darren, Michelle, Amanda, and Baby Bakos due Dec. 31, 2019; and two great-great-grandchildren, Genesis & Skyla. Mom is also survived by a sister-in-law whom she loved dearly, Phyllis Papczynski of Culver, IN, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, all of her brothers, sisters, and their spouses: Frank (Loretta) Papczynski, Edward (Cora) Papczynski, Richard Papczynski, Loretta (Rudy) Harsanyi, Rita (Gene) Buysse, Ruth (Ernie) Meuninck; three nephews, Richie, Terry, and Kevin Papczynski; and niece, Judy Papczynski.



Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. E.S.T. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, where a Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. A Sung Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 415 N. Brookfield Street, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 415 N. Brookfield St., South Bend, IN; Miller's Homeless Veterans; Humane Society of St. Joseph County; or to any organization you may prefer.



We would like to express our Thank you to the staff of Healthwin Hospital, especially the wonderful group of dedicated nurses & aides of West-1 Garden. Your love and care given to our mother is something we will never be able to repay. And the kindness, not to mention patience, you have shown us these past three weeks is above and beyond. Thank you.



To Rev. Msgr. John C. Fritz, FSSP, on behalf of our family, thank you.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel in La Porte, Indiana.



Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 15, 2019